GAA preview: All-Ireland football championship gets into full swing

With the provincial championships coming to an end last weekend, the All-Ireland football championship gets underway this weekend.

After their triumph in Connacht, Galway face Derry in the toughest group, as Mickey Harte's side aim to respond to defeat to Donegal in the Ulster championship.

In their first game since their Connacht final defeat, Mayo will take on Cavan, who have defeated Monaghan and pushed Tyrone all the way in the Ulster championship.

In hurling, it is an important weekend in the Leinster championship, as Kilkenny face Dublin in a wide open group.

Advertisement

In Munster, Cork travel to Tipperary in a must win game for both sides, while Waterford will end the weekend top of the group of they defeat Clare.

Here is all you need to know ahead of this weekend's GAA action.

Saturday May 18th

All-Ireland Football championship group two

Mayo v Cavan, McHale Park, 5pm.

Advertisement

All-Ireland Football championship group one

Galway v Derry, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, GAAGO, 5.30pm.

All-Ireland Football championship group three

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 6pm.

Advertisement

All-Ireland Football championship group four

Kerry v Monaghan, Fitzgerald Stadium, GAAGO, 3pm.

Taliteann Cup group One

Waterford v Kildare, Fraher Field, 5pm.

Taliteann Cup group Two

Tipperary v Sligo, Semple Stadium, 2pm.

Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4pm.

Taliteann Cup group three

Carlow v Fermanagh, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm.

Taliteann Cup group four

Limerick v Offaly, Mick Neville Park, 3pm.

London v Down, McGovern Park, 6pm.

Leinster Hurling Championship

Antrim v Galway, Corrigan Park, 2pm.

Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, GAAGO, 6pm.

Sunday May 19th

Munster Hurling championship

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, RTÉ Two, 2pm.

Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, RTÉ Two, 2pm.

All-Ireland U20 Football final

Kerry v Tyrone, O'Moore Park, TG4, 1pm.

Taliteann Cup group one

Longford v Leitrim, Glennon brothers Pearse Park, 2.30pm.

Taliteann Cup group three

Wicklow v Laois, Echelon Park, GAAGO, 3.00pm.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website beat102103.com.