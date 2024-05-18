GAA preview: All-Ireland football championship gets into full swing

With the provincial championships coming to an end last weekend, the All-Ireland football championship gets underway this weekend.
After their triumph in Connacht, Galway face Derry in the toughest group, as Mickey Harte's side aim to respond to defeat to Donegal in the Ulster championship.
In their first game since their Connacht final defeat, Mayo will take on Cavan, who have defeated Monaghan and pushed Tyrone all the way in the Ulster championship.
In hurling, it is an important weekend in the Leinster championship, as Kilkenny face Dublin in a wide open group.
In Munster, Cork travel to Tipperary in a must win game for both sides, while Waterford will end the weekend top of the group of they defeat Clare.
Here is all you need to know ahead of this weekend's GAA action.
Saturday May 18th
All-Ireland Football championship group two
Mayo v Cavan, McHale Park, 5pm.
All-Ireland Football championship group one
Galway v Derry, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, GAAGO, 5.30pm.
All-Ireland Football championship group three
Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 6pm.
All-Ireland Football championship group four
Kerry v Monaghan, Fitzgerald Stadium, GAAGO, 3pm.
Taliteann Cup group One
Waterford v Kildare, Fraher Field, 5pm.
Taliteann Cup group Two
Tipperary v Sligo, Semple Stadium, 2pm.
Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4pm.
Taliteann Cup group three
Carlow v Fermanagh, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm.
Taliteann Cup group four
Limerick v Offaly, Mick Neville Park, 3pm.
London v Down, McGovern Park, 6pm.
Leinster Hurling Championship
Antrim v Galway, Corrigan Park, 2pm.
Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, GAAGO, 6pm.
Sunday May 19th
Munster Hurling championship
Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, RTÉ Two, 2pm.
Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, RTÉ Two, 2pm.
All-Ireland U20 Football final
Kerry v Tyrone, O'Moore Park, TG4, 1pm.
Taliteann Cup group one
Longford v Leitrim, Glennon brothers Pearse Park, 2.30pm.
Taliteann Cup group three
Wicklow v Laois, Echelon Park, GAAGO, 3.00pm.
By Michael Bolton
