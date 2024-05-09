Friday expected to be the hottest day of the year so far

Tomorrow is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures set to reach 22 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann is forecasting a dry, mostly sunny day, warmest in the midlands.

The sunshine is expected to continue through Saturday, but heavy rain is forecast for Sunday.

Full Forecast

The forecaster says that any morning cloud or patchy mist and fog on Friday morning, will give way to a dry and mostly sunny day.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate south or southeast breezes, warmest inland.

It'll be a little cooler near south and southeast coasts due to onshore breezes and there is a chance of sea fog drifting inland here at times.

Mostly dry, settled and warm through to Saturday. Turning more unsettled from the Atlantic later Saturday into Sunday with rain and showers returning. Cooler too into early next week.

