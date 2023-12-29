Play Button
Most Popular Baby Names of 2023 Revealed!

Baby stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
BabyCentre.co.uk has revealed the most popular baby names for 2023!

This year saw some unusual trends. One such trend was to use an unusual spelling of a more common name, with names such as Aiden boasting some 17 variations in its spelling.

The effects of best-selling memoirs such as Prince Harry's Spare and The Woman in Me by Britney Spears also had effects on names given to babies this year; autobiographies such as these saw names such as Harry, Jamie, Meghan, William and Charles taking a tumble, while Jayden, Britney, Justin, Dolly (Parton) and Patrick (Stewart) soared!

Swifty-inspired names such as Taylor, Marjorie, Ronan and Willow have seen a huge increase, with August not only increasing in the boy's charts, but has also entered the girl's name charts for the first time.

Names from the big screen are making appearances, but not in the form you would expect! While the name Barbie, or Barbra has seen very little accolades, Ken has been bumped up a few spaces. Oppenheimer-related names saw little increase, but Little Mermaid-related names such as Sebastian smashed the Top 40. Other names such as superhero names Logan (MCU, Wolverine), Florence and Scarlett (Pugh and Johanssen, MCU, Black Widow) saw a great year in 2023.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 baby names in 2023.

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Isla
  4. Lily
  5. Ava
  6. Freya
  7. Ivy
  8. Grace
  9. Sophia
  10. Willow

Boys

  1. Muhammad
  2. Noah
  3. Theo
  4. Leo
  5. Oliver
  6. Arthur
  7. George
  8. Luca
  9. Freddie
  10. Jack

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.

