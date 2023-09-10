Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Editor's Pick

Weather warning in place for the South East

Weather warning in place for the South East
Met Éireann says heavy showers with thunderstorms are likely as well as spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions. Photo by Johannes Plenio for Pexels
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Indian summer has come to an end as Met Eireann has issued weather warnings throughout the country.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is currently in effect for 12 counties.

From 12 pm on Sunday, all counties besides Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal will join the advisory.

Two warnings took effect from shortly before 5 pm on Saturday and now two further alerts have been issued for Sunday.

Advertisement

The earliest of which - from 6 am to midnight - will cover Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

From midday to midnight on Sunday, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, and Westmeath will be placed under a similar yellow thunderstorm alert.

The forecaster said there will again be a risk of localised thunderstorms, in addition to slow-moving heavy downpours "giving frequent lightning and surface water-flooding".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says there's a risk of torrential downpours.

"With thunderstorms moving up from the South East early this morning and continuing up through the country to the middle of the country and then moving slightly further north in the later afternoon.

"A risk of some torrential downpours with some localised spot or flash flooding possible."

He added: "Very localised but very nasty weather when these thunderstorms do hit."

In the North, the UK Met Office will place the six counties under a yellow warning for thunderstorms from 2 pm to midnight.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

No upset in Bordeaux as Ireland ease to bonus-point victory

 By Beat News
News 2

Funeral of 'ray of sunshine' drowning victim (7) held in Cork

 By Beat News
News 3

Morocco quake: Department of Foreign Affairs 'monitoring' situation as death toll rises

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Editor's Pick
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement