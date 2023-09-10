Weather warning in place for the South East

The Indian summer has come to an end as Met Eireann has issued weather warnings throughout the country.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is currently in effect for 12 counties.

From 12 pm on Sunday, all counties besides Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal will join the advisory.

Two warnings took effect from shortly before 5 pm on Saturday and now two further alerts have been issued for Sunday.

The earliest of which - from 6 am to midnight - will cover Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

From midday to midnight on Sunday, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, and Westmeath will be placed under a similar yellow thunderstorm alert.

The forecaster said there will again be a risk of localised thunderstorms, in addition to slow-moving heavy downpours "giving frequent lightning and surface water-flooding".

⚠️Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning⚠️ Localised thunderstorms/slow-moving heavy downpours giving frequent lightning & surface water-flooding affecting most of the country⛈️🌧️ Valid from now until 23:59 ⚠️ Warning times will vary, for your area check⬇️⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/je3lVFeRpb — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 10, 2023

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says there's a risk of torrential downpours.

"With thunderstorms moving up from the South East early this morning and continuing up through the country to the middle of the country and then moving slightly further north in the later afternoon.

"A risk of some torrential downpours with some localised spot or flash flooding possible."

He added: "Very localised but very nasty weather when these thunderstorms do hit."

In the North, the UK Met Office will place the six counties under a yellow warning for thunderstorms from 2 pm to midnight.

