What Did The Simpsons Predict in 2023?

As we all know, the popular cartoon TV show, 'The Simpsons', has been predicting future events since the show began and 2023 is no different.

Here are some of the wildest Simpsons predictions which have come true during the past year.

Twitter Rebranding as X

In 2023, Elon Musk announced that he would be rebranding the social media platform formerly known as 'Twitter' to X. This rebrand was to make the app more inclusive.He believed that the name 'Twitter' no longer fitted its many functions.

But the Simpsons had already predicted that this would happen. In the 2012 episode Ned 'n' Edna's Blend Agenda, Homer's phone shows an app icon which looks curiously like the new X app icon.

Barbie's Resurgence

Greta Gerwig's Barbie took the world by storm in Summer 2023, resulting in the brand being literally EVERYWHERE.

But once again, The Simpsons had already seen this coming! In a 1994 episode, called Lisa vs Malibu Stacy, Lisa Simpson sets the creators of the Malibu Stacy doll to make a doll with a more feminist image and message. This new feminist doll is highly successful, thanks to Lisa.

That sounds sort of familiar, right?

Titan Submersible Tragedy

Admittedly, one of the most tragic Simpsons predictions to have come true thus far. it would seem that the Simpsons also predicted the Oceangate Submersible Disaster.

The submersible, which was on its maiden attempt to see he wreckage of the Titanic, caused devastation when it imploded earlier this year, killing all five onboard.

In a 2006 episode of the Simpsons, Homer, while on a search for treasure with his long-lost father, Mason Fairbanks, gets trapped inside the submersible while it is underwater, and a flashing 'Low Oxygen' sign is displayed on the screen.

Arrest of Donald Trump

The arrest of former American President, Donald Trump, was also predicted in the same episode which predicted the major return of the Barbie Franchise.

This episode shows news anchor reporting on the doll, then stating "Oh, and the President was arrested."

