Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Editor's Pick

What Did The Simpsons Predict in 2023?

What Did The Simpsons Predict in 2023?
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

As we all know, the popular cartoon TV show, 'The Simpsons', has been predicting future events since the show began and 2023 is no different.

Here are some of the wildest Simpsons predictions which have come true during the past year.

Twitter Rebranding as X

In 2023, Elon Musk announced that he would be rebranding the social media platform formerly known as 'Twitter' to X. This rebrand was to make the app more inclusive.He believed that the name 'Twitter' no longer fitted its many functions.

But the Simpsons had already predicted that this would happen. In the 2012 episode Ned 'n' Edna's Blend Agenda, Homer's phone shows an app icon which looks curiously like the new X app icon.

Advertisement

Homers-phone

2012; Ned n Edna's Blend Agenda

Barbie's Resurgence

Greta Gerwig's Barbie  took the world by storm in Summer 2023, resulting in the brand being literally EVERYWHERE.

But once again, The Simpsons had already seen this coming! In a 1994 episode, called Lisa vs Malibu Stacy, Lisa Simpson sets the creators of the Malibu Stacy doll to make a doll with a more feminist image and message. This new feminist doll is highly successful, thanks to Lisa.

Advertisement

That sounds sort of familiar, right?

Lisa vs Malibu Barbie

1994; Lisa vs Malibu Stacy

Titan Submersible Tragedy

Admittedly, one of the most tragic Simpsons predictions to have come true thus far. it would seem that the Simpsons also predicted the Oceangate Submersible Disaster.

Advertisement

The submersible, which was on its maiden attempt to see he wreckage of the Titanic, caused devastation when it imploded earlier this year, killing all five onboard.

In a 2006 episode of the Simpsons, Homer, while on a search for treasure with his long-lost father, Mason Fairbanks, gets trapped inside the submersible while it is underwater, and a flashing 'Low Oxygen' sign is displayed on the screen.

Homers-Submarine

2006; Homer's Paternity Coot

Arrest of Donald Trump

The arrest of former American President, Donald Trump, was also predicted in the same episode which predicted the major return of the Barbie Franchise.

This episode shows news anchor reporting on the doll, then stating "Oh, and the President was arrested."

blockman-news

2006; Lisa vs Malibu Barbie

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Boots Issues Urgent Recall on Popular Product

 By Ava Somers
Waterford News 2

'The Hurler: A Campion's Tale' longlisted for 8 IFTA Awards

 By Dayna Kearney
Tipperary News 3

Post-mortem to be carried out after man found dead in Co Tipperary

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Editor's Pick
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement