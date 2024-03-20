Actor Emmet Bergin, known for Glenroe role, dies

Actor Emmet Bergin, best known for his role as Dick Moran in the popular 1980s RTÉ series Glenroe, has died.

Among his other acting accomplishments, Bergin also played the role of Aengus Fanning in the biographical movie Veronica Guerin.

He was one of only four actors to stay with the Glenroe soap series from its first screening in September 1983 to its final episode in May 2001.

Alongside Glenroe, which in its day could attract an audience of half the population, Bergin was also active in the theatre in the 1970s and 1980s, returning to the stage in 2006 as Saul in Sam Shepard's True West.

His brother, actor Patrick Bergin, posted a message on Facebook: "Sharing the sad passing of our brother Emmet who was an inspiration and a great man. Love you Emmet. RIP."

It is reported that Emmet Bergin died suddenly on Friday, March 15th. He is survived by his wife Sarah and his children, Gavan and Tara.