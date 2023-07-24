Barbie Boom: Sharp rise in demand for platinum blonde hair

Barbie causes 83% increase in requests for platinum blonde hair, salons report

The "Barbie" trend is transforming the beauty landscape, prompting consumers to overhaul their beauty and wellness routines.

This revival is reflected in beauty enthusiasts exploring Barbie-pink nail art, "Barbie blonde" hair colour, and various thematic services that add a touch of nostalgia to their self-care routines.

Fresha, the world’s leading marketplace and booking software for the beauty and wellness industry, has observed a remarkable uptake in this trend.

The platform reports a 508% year-on-year increase in the number of Barbie-inspired services offered by salons, as noted in Fresha, compared to the same period last year.

Services tied to the Barbie universe, such as pink hair and nails and platinum blonde transformations, have recorded an 83% increase in bookings.

Recent data reveals a dramatic resurgence of the term "Barbie" in the global zeitgeist, with Google Trends recording a 323% surge in search interest from July 2022 to July 2023.

It’s the BEST DAY EVER! 🤩 #BarbieTheMovie is NOW PLAYING only in theaters! Grab your Barbies and Kens, and cruise over to the big screen now 🚘💕: https://t.co/3WZ1okXdmF pic.twitter.com/uEHlB4tuwN — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 21, 2023

This renewed interest has been triggered by the launch of the much-anticipated Barbie movie, which has significantly influenced beauty and wellness trends worldwide.

This Barbie-inspired trend has also taken TikTok by storm, with 23% of all posts featuring the #barbie hashtag (3M) created just in the past 30 days.

Barbie-related beauty hashtags, including #barbienails, #barbiemakeup, #barbiebeauty, and #barbiehair, have garnered a staggering 171 million views in the past month, a testament to the trend's immense popularity.

