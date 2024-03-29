Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter features a Beatles cover, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone

The new country-inspired album from Beyonce, Cowboy Carter, features surprise duets with Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, as well as covers of Dolly Parton’s Jolene and The Beatles classic Blackbird.

The 42-year-old US pop superstar released Act II: Cowboy Carter on Friday, the follow-up to 2022’s Grammy-winning album Renaissance, which marked Act I of the trilogy.

The new release was preceded by two hit singles – Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages – which were released on Super Bowl Sunday and beckoned in the singer’s country era.

The 27-track album is said to have been styled as a radio show, in a nod to the famous format in the world of country, with a host of big names lending their vocals on short tracks, such as Parton on a track titled Dolly P.

The 22-second introduction to Beyonce’s Jolene cover hears Parton compare a lyric in her 1973 hit about “flaming locks of auburn hair” to a lyric in Beyonce’s 2016 track titled Sorry where she sings about “Becky with the good hair” – hinting at her husband Jay-Z’s infidelities.

“You know that hussy with the good hair you sang about, reminded me of someone I knew back when, except she has flaming locks of auburn hair, bless her heart, just hair a different colour but it hurts just the same,” Parton said.

While Country singer Willie Nelson features on 50-second track titled Smoke Hour and later on 29-second Smoke Hour II.

The Linda Martell Show is 27-seconds long and is nod to the groundbreaking country performer who became the first black woman to play at the Grand Ole Opry.

Martell’s vocals also feature on track Spaghettii, alongside musician Shaboozey.

Full-length tracks include II Most Wanted featuring Grammy-winner Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter, and Levii’s Jeans stars US rapper and singer Post Malone – who most recently appeared at the Super Bowl to sing America The Beautiful.

The album also sees Beyonce take on a Beatles classic originally released in 1968, which she has renamed Blackbiird.

On Protector, Beyonce’s six-year-old daughter Rumi Carter is heard asking for a lullaby before the song begins.

Other track titles include American Requiem, My Rose, Bodyguard, Daughter, Alligator Tears and Just For Fun, alongside Flamenco, Ya Ya, Oh Louisiana, Desert Eagle, Riiverdance, II Hands II Heaven, Tyrant, Sweet Honey Buckin’ and Amen.

Ahead of the release, Beyonce thanked her fans “from the bottom of my heart” for their support of the album.

She also said she felt “honoured” to be the first black woman to top the US country chart with Texas Hold ‘Em, as well as topping the UK singles charts for the first time in almost 14 years.

Reflecting on the album’s origin, the singer revealed it was born from an experience where she “did not feel welcome”, which inspired her to do a deep dive into the history of country music.

The 32-time Grammy award winner wrote: “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t.

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.

“It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

She continued: “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me.

“Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Her last album Renaissance shot to number one in countries across the world, including the UK and US.

It also picked up a host of awards including the Grammy for best dance/electronic album and best R&B song for Cuff It, best traditional R&B performance for Plastic Off The Sofa and best dance/electronic music recording for Break My Soul.

Reporting by Ellie Iorizzo and Naomi Clarke, PA

