Chandler Bing's best moments on Friends

Matthew Perry or Chandler Bing graced Friends with his sharp, sarcastic one-liners and impeccable comedic timing.

Following his recent passing, fans reminisced about his best moments on the show across social media.

The One With The Blackout (Season 1, Episode 7)



Chandler, trapped in a bank vestibule with a model Jill Goodacre during a power cut showcased his comedic brilliance away from the group. It marked the first time Friends fans got to see the extent of his comedic talent.

The One With The Embryos (Season 4, Episode 12)



Monica and Rachel's apartment was at stake in a trivia game where Joey and Chandler emerged victorious. The episode reveales Chandler's cleverness in a hilarious way.

The One With Phoebe's Cookies (Season 7, Episode 3)

Chandler's comedy often thrives on the awkwardness Matthew Perry masterfully infuses into the character. One such cringe-worthy moment occurs when, after a game of racquetball with Monica's dad, Jack (played by Elliott Gould), Chandler and Jack venture to a steam room.

Chandler's fogged-up glasses lead to an embarrassing mishap as he accidentally lands on Jack's lap while stark naked.

The One With the Mugging (Season 9, Episode 15)

Chandler's quest for a career change takes him to an internship at an ad agency where he realizes he's among the older interns. Yet, his trademark wit shines as he proposes an ingenious idea to add roller blades to a garish shoe design. This episode also humorously references the ongoing mystery of Chandler's job throughout the series.

When Joey suggests marketing the shoes to children, Chandler finds his target market. Perry, who once revealed immense pressure to make the audience laugh, confessed to the anxiety he felt during live tapings.

The One Where Chandler Takes a Bath (Season 8, Episode 13)



In a simple yet hilarious premise, Chandler's aversion to baths takes a humorous turn when he discovers he loves them, but can't recreate the magic himself.

Perry's performance earned him his only Emmy nomination for friends.

The One After the Superbowl Part Two (Season 2, Episode 13)

Julia Roberts guest-starred as Chandler's old schoolfriend Susie Moss, turning a seemingly ordinary romance into a hilarious revenge plot, leaving Chandler in an amusing predicament.

The One With The Hypsosis Tape (Season 3, Episode 18)



In 1997, characters in comedies sometimes still smoked. Chandler's attempt to quit cigarettes through a hypnosis tape led to comical results, including believing he was a confident woman.

Perry’s physical comedy, in the simple wearing of towels, shone in this episode.

