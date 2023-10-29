Matthew Perry found dead at 54

Matthew Perry, renowned for his role as Chandler Bing on the TV series Friends, has been found dead at his home at the age of 54.

The actor reportedly died in a drowning incident at his Pacific Palisades residence in Los Angeles. The official cause of death has not been disclosed.

An investigation is ongoing.

Matthew Perry rose to fame with his role in the 1990s sitcom Friends, where he portrayed Chandler Bing alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

The show revolved around the lives of this tight-knit group in New York City, and Perry's character, Chandler Bing, was known for his sharp and sarcastic one-liners.

Friends ran for ten seasons, running from 1994 to 2004.

Prior to his passing, Perry embarked on a press tour to promote his memoir titled Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. In the memoir, he discussed his ongoing battle with addiction, including a harrowing near-death experience in 2019 when his colon ruptured due to opioid use.

In his memoir, Perry shared a poignant moment when his co-star Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking during Friends. She told him: "I know you're drinking... We can smell it."

Perry described her words as both strange and loving, and the use of "we" in her statement had a profound impact on him.

Warner Bros Television Group, the production company behind Friends, expressed their condolences, emphasizing Perry's incredible talent and comedic impact. The show achieved immense popularity and acclaim, becoming a cultural phenomenon during its 10-year run.

Maggie Wheeler, known for her role as Janice Litman-Goralnik, Chandler's memorable on-again-off-again girlfriend on "Friends," expressed her condolences.

Posting on her Instagram profile, she wrote: "I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Actor Octavia Spencer and presenter Piers Morgan also paid tribute to Perry, with Spencer writing: "His gift to the world will be remembered forever."

About Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969, had an interesting upbringing in Ottawa, Canada, where he attended school with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

His family had strong ties to politics and journalism, with his mother, Suzanne Morrison, serving as a press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Perry's acting career began with appearances on TV shows like "Boys Will Be Boys," "Growing Pains," and "Sydney." However, his breakthrough came in 1994 when he starred as Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom "Friends," earning him immense fame and an Emmy nomination.

Behind the scenes, Perry grappled with addiction, seeking treatment in 1997 and 2001. He admitted to abusing alcohol and prescription drugs. Eventually, he founded Perry House, a men's sober living facility, to help others battling addiction.

After Friends, Perry had a series of TV projects, including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr. Sunshine, Go On, and The Odd Couple. He also ventured into theatre and appeared in several films.

Matthew Perry's life, marked by success and personal struggles, has been a journey of resilience and recovery, with his sobriety being a top priority.

