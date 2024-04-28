Old church reimagined as four-bed family home for €440,000

A historic church that has been renovated into a family home is on sale in Co Roscommon for €440,000.

Located in the townland of Annagh, the distinctive cut stone building has been converted and restored from its original purpose as a church into a private home that offers 180sq m of living space.

The house is brimming with period features and architectural flourishes, and is in a much sought after location between Corrigeenroe and Knockvicar and close to Lough Key.

In a former life, the property was Kilbryan Church of Ireland, which was consecrated in 1856 with its church bell supplied by Thomas Hodges, founder of Abbey Street in Dublin.

Featuring natural stone masonry to all facades, the house has a private cul-de-sac setting surrounded by woodland and is situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty and outdoor amenities and activities.

The accommodation comprises an entrance porch, kitchen/dining room, utility room, landing area, four bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom.

It also benefits from a large wooden shed with a metal roof, ramp entrance and electric power.

This is an exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire a home of real character and history.

To find out more about the property, visit myhome.ie

