Comedy duo The 2 Johnnies to front pub-based TV show on RTE2

Irish comedy duo The 2 Johnnies are set to celebrate all things Irish when they star in a new RTE2 series filmed in pubs throughout the country.

Six part comedy series, The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In, will be fronted by Johnny “Smacks” McMahon and Johnny “Johnny B” O’Brien – who present RTE 2FM radio show Drive It With The 2 Johnnies.

Featuring a host of well-known guests and focusing on Irish culture, the show will look to celebrate the characters, humour, music and fun found in pubs throughout the country.

By the people for the people

Advertisement

Speaking on the new series, McMahon said: “It’s a show by the people for the people, so get a head start on the weekend, and embrace the madness.”

O’Brien added: “People told us we’re not real comedians, we’re just the funny lads down the pub, so we said we’ll film our new TV show in a pub.

“Our whole reason for doing what we do is to get the mad scones of Ireland on TV and on the radio, there are so many funny, wild characters on this island, this show is a celebration of them.”

Advertisement

Alan Tyler, group head of entertainment, comedy and music at RTE, said: “Unfiltered, unstoppable, unmissable, the 2 Johnnies delivered a hugely exciting pilot show and we can’t wait to bring audiences the full series.

“They also made it very clear that they would be paying me a visit if I didn’t agree to write this.”

Advertisement

Justin Healy, commissioning editor for comedy at RTE, added: “We are delighted to announce this commission.

“The 2 Johnnies have been on the radar for some time, so it’s great to have worked with them to get to this point and design a show around their unique ability to engage and resonate with a contemporary youthful Irish audience.”

For the new show, the County Tipperary duo are asking for members of the public, who either have great stories or hidden talents, to get in touch at [email protected].

They are also looking for people who have a team that wants to join the TV debut of The Parish Quiz – a segment that features in the comedy pair’s radio show.

The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In begins on RTE2 and RTE Player in October.

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com