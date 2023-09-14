Beat Podcast nominated for Irish Podcast Awards 2023

Beat 102 103 and Presenter Michelle Heffernan have been nominated for this year's Irish Podcast Awards.

The 7 part series "Let's Talk About Gnéas(sex)" has been nominated in the Sex & Relationships category, alongside big names in the Irish Podcast industry, such as the 2 Johnnies Podcast.

So what is it about?

According to Michelle, "Let's Talk About Gnéas is a groundbreaking podcast", one of the first ever to feature real Irish people speaking about their sex lives.

"I was fed up of the ignorance and stigma around sex," says Michelle "but also found that a lot of podcasts weren't very accessible. All the sex podcasts I listened to before were either very scientific or hyper sexual. I couldn't find a podcast that was actually about regular Irish people having sex. So I decided to make one."

In each 15 minute episode, Michelle tries to tackle difficult conversations about sex in a fun and lively way. She chats with men and women from the South East about their personal "sexploits" but also turns to experts for proper advice. Episodes cover everything from anal sex, to BDSM and Kink, to oral sex and masturbation. Finally, Michelle included a special episode on sexual consent, aiming to help us all to improve our sex lives by learning that consent is as much about pleasure as it is about safety.

Let's Talk About Gnéas (Gnéas is the Irish word for sex) was part funded by Coimisiún na Meáin and includes some narration in the Irish language. While the series is 90% in English, Michelle hoped this aspect would help the Irish to access their native tongue in a more fun and every day way as well.

Let's Talk About Gnéas is everything you needed to know about sex, but never learned in school. Get listening now! Search "Let's Talk About Gnéas" on Spotify or start episode 1 below: