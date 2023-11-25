Daniel O'Donnell warns fans of bogus meet-and-greet tickets

Daniel O’Donnell has pleaded with his fans not to buy bogus meet-and-greet tickets for his upcoming shows.

The Donegal singer is about to begin an Irish tour before heading to Australia and New Zealand in the new year.

But scammers are trying to cash in on O'Donnell's famous after-show events by trying to charge for them online.

He often spends hours chatting to fans after shows and knows many of them by their first names.

Advertisement

O’Donnell told fans he would never charge to meet them and pleaded with people not to part with cash for such bogus events.

He said: “Please only buy from the official ticket outlets for each venue. If you go to my website danielodonnell.org all the information of the dates, venue and ticket information will be there. Some places it’s Ticketmaster, some venues it’s the venue direct.”

The singer has become a prime target for criminals trying to cash in on his huge fanbase.

Following the recent death of his mother-in-law Marion Roche, hoaxers set up a fake online page and pretended to be the star as fans sympathised with him.

Advertisement

O'Donnell revealed: "I just want to make you aware that under the post somebody has set up a fake page and is answering messages pretending that it's me.

"I just want you to know that I have not answered or messaged any of you back and I don't want you to interact with this person in any way."

Fake page

"It's a fake page and there's no telling what this person might do as regards scamming if you get involved in messaging them.

"Thank you very much again for your messaging at this very difficult time for the family at Marion's passing."

Advertisement

O’Donnell's eagle-eyed team has recently played the scammers at their own game.

His personal assistant and niece Tricia turned the table on fraudsters by pretending to be a doting fan looking to pay for meet-and-greet tickets for her 100-year-old grandmother.

When the scammers tried to get her to pay, Tricia revealed her true identity.

The scammers still insisted their tickets were real but Tricia then called out their illegal con saying:

"Oh, it is, because I'm his PA and you're a scammer. Shame on you."

Stephen Maguire

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.