Dublin's housing market is known for its steep prices, but a recent listing on Booking.com has taken things to a whole new level.

Charging €20,000 for a two-night stay during the highly anticipated Taylor Swift concert in June next year, this two-bedroom apartment is 'conveniently' located almost a *2 hour* walk away from the Aviva where Taylor will be performing.

Surprisingly, this apartment fails to provide parking spaces for its presumably uber-wealthy guests. The property includes the use of a full-size bathtub (we're truly privileged), flat-screen TV and a fully equipped kitchen.

Dublin's Housing Market

To put things into perspective, this jaw-dropping listing is nearly eight times the average monthly rent in Dublin, which is €2,300 – making this €20K price tag seem even more outrageous.

Wondering whether purchasing a home in the area might be a better option? The average home price stands at €432,448 for the Ashington area. So, renting this apartment for two nights would set you back a hefty 4.6% of the cost to buy a house in the same neighbourhood. Ouch!

The listing has been managed by GuestReady which has been criticised for its unbridled opportunism, and for taking advantage of all those Swifties out there.

Over €20k to rent a 2 bed apt for 2 nights next June for the Taylor Swift concert My house is walking distance to the Aviva. Maybe I could rent if for the week and retire early 🤣https://t.co/lVdoRoFWxI pic.twitter.com/gfG4vbcKSO — Ciarán - Crazy House Prices (@crazyhouseprice) June 22, 2023

Minister Eamonn Ryan's Response

Meanwhile. Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has described as “shocking” the decision of a Dublin hotel to raise the price of a room from €359 to €999 for the nights of the Taylor Swift concerts in Dublin.

The price was too high and “not worth it”, he said in a recent interview.

“We’ve a real problem when you get that sort of pricing. It does a lot of reputational damage to the city and the country.”

Taylor Swift will be performing for her Irish fans on June 28th and 29th next year at the Aviva Stadium. This marks the end of a six-year hiatus since her last performance inDublin back in 2018.

