First look at Dakota Johnson as Madame Web

Rachael Dunphy
The first look at Dakota Johnson as Madame Web has been released.

The film, based on the Marvel comic, features Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic, who may have supernatural abilities.

She forges a relationship with three young women who are each destined for greatness, however, the movie's synopsis says it's 'if they can all survive a deadly present.'

Madame Webb also stars Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

The film hits Irish cinemas on February 14th next year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

