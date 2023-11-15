The first look at Dakota Johnson as Madame Web has been released.

The film, based on the Marvel comic, features Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic, who may have supernatural abilities.

She forges a relationship with three young women who are each destined for greatness, however, the movie's synopsis says it's 'if they can all survive a deadly present.'

Madame Webb also stars Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

The film hits Irish cinemas on February 14th next year.

