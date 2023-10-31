Friends cast issue statement following death of Matthew Perry

The cast of Friends has issued a joint statement following the death of their co-star Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the sitcom.

Perry was found dead in his hot tub over the weekend at the age of 54.

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have paid tribute to him, describing themselves as "a family."

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the five actors said in the statement, obtained by People.

“We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's girlfriend Janice, Octavia Spencer, and Piers Morgan are among others who have paid tribute to the star.

Friends

The show revolved around the lives of this tight-knit group in New York City, and Perry's character, Chandler Bing, was known for his sharp and sarcastic one-liners.

Friends ran for ten seasons, running from 1994 to 2004.

Before his passing, Perry embarked on a press tour to promote his memoir titled Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.

In the book, he discussed his ongoing battle with addiction, including a harrowing near-death experience in 2019 when his colon ruptured due to opioid use.

In his memoir, Perry shared a poignant moment when his co-star Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking during Friends.

She told him: "I know you're drinking... We can smell it."

Perry described her words as both strange and loving, and the use of "we" in her statement had a profound impact on him.

