Grande-Granny: Ariana Grande's Grandmother makes Billboard Hot 100

People-Ariana Grande
Aoife Kearns
Ariana Grande's 98-year-old grandmother has become the oldest person ever to be featured on a Billboard Hot 100 song.

"Nonna" Marjorie Grande is listed as a singer and writer on her new track 'ordinary things', which entered the charts at number 55.

Nonna is heard talking about her late husband Frank, which Ariana had recorded on the voice notes app on her phone.

Grande's grandmother in the past has accompanied the singer to award ceremonies and even got a tattoo with her grandaughter in 2018.

