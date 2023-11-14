I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 lineup revealed

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand-new cast of

celebrities to battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge.

The new lineup of celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

The celebrities entering the jungle are:

Actress & Singer - Jamie Lynn Spears

TV personality and Radio DJ - Sam Thompson

This Morning host - Josie Gibson

TV presenter - Fred Sirieix

YouTuber - Nella Rose

GB News host and ex politician - Nigel Farage

Food Critic - Grace Dent

Pop star and TV presenter - Marvin Humes

EastEnders star - Danielle Harold

Hollyoaks Icon - Nick Pickard

Our BAFTA award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to present all the big stories live every night.

Meet the 10 brave Celebrities who are heading to the infamous Australian Jungle this Sunday at 9pm. 🇦🇺 #ImACeleb ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1Qjc8kAizz — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2023

Who will be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle?

