I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 lineup revealed

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand-new cast of
celebrities to battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge.
The new lineup of celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.
The celebrities entering the jungle are:
Actress & Singer - Jamie Lynn Spears
TV personality and Radio DJ - Sam Thompson
This Morning host - Josie Gibson
TV presenter - Fred Sirieix
YouTuber - Nella Rose
GB News host and ex politician - Nigel Farage
Food Critic - Grace Dent
Pop star and TV presenter - Marvin Humes
EastEnders star - Danielle Harold
Hollyoaks Icon - Nick Pickard
Our BAFTA award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to present all the big stories live every night.
Meet the 10 brave Celebrities who are heading to the infamous Australian Jungle this Sunday at 9pm. 🇦🇺 #ImACeleb ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1Qjc8kAizz
— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2023
Who will be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle?
