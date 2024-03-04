Play Button
Ireland AM chef Joe Shannon dies after battle with cancer

Beat News
Well-known Ireland AM chef Joe Shannon has died after a long battle with cancer.

Mr Shannon, who was from Sligo, was the head chef at Radisson Blu Hotel in his home county and appeared regularly on Ireland AM on Virgin Media TV.

He gave updates on Instagram in recent months as he received chemotherapy for his illness.

On RIP.ie, a statement said: "Joe Shannon of Milltown, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo died peacefully on March 4th, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

"Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother Michael, sisters Elizabeth (Yates), Bernadette (O’Donnell) and Dolores O’Boyle, sons-in-law Seán Gilligan and John Divers, grandchildren Leroy and Lewis, relatives, neighbours and many friends."

Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

