Jerry Seinfeld teases a potential Seinfeld reunion

At his Saturday night performance in Boston, Jerry Seinfeld hinted at the possibility of a Seinfeld reunion when asked about his feelings on the NBC comedy's ending.

Responding to an audience member, he said: “Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can’t really tell it because it’s a secret.”

“Here’s what I can tell you, but you can’t tell anybody: Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet.”

Seinfeld mentioned that he and co-creator Larry David had been contemplating ideas aligned with what fans might be anticipating.

The details of this development remain undisclosed for now.

Seinfeld cast previously gathered for Larry David's HBO comedy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, which humorously portrayed a satirical version of the reunion back in 2009.

In 2018, the comedian expressed the possibility of a reunion when questioned by Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. This was a shift from Seinfeld's earlier stance of consistently rejecting the idea.

Seinfeld is currently available for streaming on Netflix, potentially making it a fitting platform for a reunion. However, this remains speculative.

The show concluded 25 years ago after nine seasons.

As of now, Seinfeld's representatives and Netflix have not provided any immediate comments.

About Seinfeld

Seinfeld, the iconic show about nothing, originally ran for nine seasons from July 1989 to May 1998.

The two part finale brought protagonists Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer to trial for their tasteless wisecracking.

The characters faced consequences for not intervening during a mugging, with past characters testifying against them.

The finale concludes with the friends locked up in prison, engaging in their characteristic banter, offering a memorable and somewhat controversial conclusion to the beloved series.

