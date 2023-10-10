Kanye West's ex Julia Fox reveals disgusting thing rapper did on first date

Would you even bother with a second date after this?

Julia Fox has released her memoir "Down the Drain" and has given some unsavoury details about her romance with rapper Kanye West.

According to the Uncut Gems star, Kanye, (or Ye as he is officially known), was very persistent in getting her to go on a date with him. The actress claims Kanye tried "dozens of phone calls" before flying her by private jet to a New Year's Eve party in Miami.

The Mirror reports that, after meeting her in the nightclub, Kanye led Fox to a car park outside the club. According to Julia's memoir, Kanye proceeded to undo his trousers and urinate.

"The artist (Kanye) starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him," writes Julia. "Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately," she continues.

Fox's relationship with Kanye also made headlines recently, when she claimed she did not have sexual intercourse with the star. Fox told the New York Times that her memoir would not contain details on her sexual relationship with Kanye "because, like, there wasn't any."

The couple dated between December 2021 and February 2022. Kanye West is now reportedly married to Bianca Censori, a deigner for his sports brand, Yeezy.