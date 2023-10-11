Play Button
Revealed! Why Kanye West quickly remarried after divorcing Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 92nd Academy Awards, © PA Archive/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married wed for 'religious reasons', the Daily Mail reports.

The rapper vowed to abstain from sex until marriage following divorce from Kim Kardashian in November 2021.

A source close to the married couple revealed the lovebirds walked down the aisle to 'be intimate.'

'Kanye calls her his muse and loves dressing her up,' the source added. It is claimed that the Grammy winner is s 'very much 'in love' and 'inspired' by his spouse.

The 46-year old rapper is revealed to be indeed married to his 28-year old spouse who is also a model following confusion around their intriguing marriage.

DailyMail.com reveals that their date of marriage is December 20, 2022 - just one month after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian in November 2022.

Their marriage license also reveals the couple tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, known as Silicon Valley.

The document was filed under their full names, Bianca Censori, and simply 'Ye' for the rapper, who legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to the mononym in October 2021.

Ye and Bianca were married by California-based officiant James Mayfield.

