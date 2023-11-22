Israel and Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostages set to be released

Israel's government and Hamas have agreed a four-day pause in fighting.

The deal which was agreed on Wednesday, November 21 will allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The truce will also allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave of Gaza..

According to Reuters, this true comes after officials from Qatar the U.S., Israel and Hamas have for days been saying a deal was imminent.

Advertisement

Israel said the ceasefire could be extended further, as long as more hostages were freed.

Hamas and allied groups captured around 240 hostages when gunmen rampaged through southern Israeli towns on Oct. 7. Previously, Hamas had released just four.

The official start time for the truce is expected to be announced within 24 hours, with the first hostages to go free on Thursday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.