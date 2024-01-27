Ireland urged to join genocide case against Israel 

The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland has called on the Government to join a genocide case against Israel following a ruling by the UN’s top court.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has now asked his officials to “urgently” prepare legal advice around joining South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ.

However, the Government has indicated that it will not make a final decision until after it has scrutinised the full details of the case due to be put forward by South Africa.

Officials and politicians are working in the background with other EU countries who may also join the case, at the same time as Ireland, to ensure the State is not isolated at a European level in taking action.

Palestinian ambassasdor to Ireland Dr Jilan Abdalmajid. Photo: PA After the Ruling Speaking after the ruling, which ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to ensure basic services and humanitarian assistance are provided in Gaza, Palestinian ambassador to Ireland Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid said: “From the beginning, Ireland was consistent in saying that they will intervene as soon as the ruling comes out.

“I hope that Ireland will be joining the South Africans and I’m finding a positive response from the Government.” More than 26,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its bombardment of the Palestinian enclave in the wake of the October 7th Hamas attacks.

Gaza officials said 183 people had been killed in the 24 hours before the ICJ ruling.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu fully dismissed the ruling, claiming the genocide case is “outrageous” and that Israel will continue to do “what is necessary” to defend itself.

However, Mr Martin said the court orders are binding and they include a stipulation that Israel must report in one month to demonstrate compliance with its orders.

“We expect Israel to implement all provisional measures that have been ordered by the court, in good faith and as a matter of urgency,” he said.

“As agreed by the Dáil earlier this week, the Government will strongly consider intervention in the case, following detailed analysis of the court’s decision.”

“I have therefore asked my officials to prepare legal advice for my consideration on an urgent basis.”

The ICJ decision is only an interim one and it could take years for the full case to be brought by South Africa to be considered.

Trócaire’s chief executive Caoimhe de Barra said an immediate ceasefire was needed, but added: “We welcome the provisional measures which we hope will serve to protect the people of Gaza.

“Trócaire is now calling on the Irish Government to ensure that Israel complies with all of the provisional measures imposed by the ICJ and that Ireland engages with its partners in the EU and US, in particular, to achieve this.”

