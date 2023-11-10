Israel-Hamas war: Dáil to vote on expelling Israeli Ambassador to Ireland

The Dáil will hold a vote next week on expelling Israeli Ambassador to Ireland Dana Elrich.

This comes after the Social Democrats tabled a motion seeking to oust the diplomat following the continued breaches of international law by Israel during its more than month long war in Gaza.

The party’s foreign affairs spokesperson Gary Gannon tabled a motion on Friday calling on the Government to “withdraw the diplomatic status” of the Ambassador.

He was this was “given the failure of the Israeli State to cease the deliberate targeting of civilians, journalists, UN staff and healthcare workers”.

A number of other parties have called for Ms Elrich to be expelled.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is facing pressure from activists over her refusal to call for Ms Elrich to go.

However, Sinn Féin has refused to table a motion calling for her to be stripped of her diplomatic status. Sinn Féin are the only opposition party that can table motions every week. The other smaller parties have to wait until it is their turn in the weekly rotation.

People Before Profit said they would table a motion later this month when they have an opportunity to use the Dáil to call for the expulsion.

Sinn Féin are using their motion next week to call on the Government to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court due to their continued attacks on civilian in Gaza.

