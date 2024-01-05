Play Button
13 year old caught driving by Gardaí in Waterford

14/03/2022 Gardai speak to motorists pictured this morning at a Garda checkpoint on Chapelizod Road, Dublin at the launch of an appeal by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána for their St. Patrick’s Weekend Bank Holiday road safety appeal. The RSA and An Garda Síochána will focus their appeal on drink driving but particularly drink driving the morning after.....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Rachael Dunphy
A thirteen-year-old boy was stopped by Gardaí in Co. Waterford yesterday while driving a car.

Gardaí were on routine patrol on Thursday evening, when they passed a vehicle.

They commented about how young-looking the driver appeared, and decided to stop the car.

They discovered the driver was just 13 years old and learned that two passengers in the car were the boy's parents.

When asked, Gardaí were told they were 'just out for a spin'.

The owner of the vehicle will be brought before the courts, as is current legislation.

A Garda Juvenile Liaison Officer has been appointed to the teenager.

