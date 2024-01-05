13 year old caught driving by Gardaí in Waterford

A thirteen-year-old boy was stopped by Gardaí in Co. Waterford yesterday while driving a car.

Gardaí were on routine patrol on Thursday evening, when they passed a vehicle.

They commented about how young-looking the driver appeared, and decided to stop the car.

They discovered the driver was just 13 years old and learned that two passengers in the car were the boy's parents.

While on routine patrol late yesterday afternoon, Gardaí in Co. Waterford passed this vehicle.



They remarked to one another about how strikingly young looking the driver appeared to be and decided to stop the car.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/HVcR0I3PIN — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 5, 2024

When asked, Gardaí were told they were 'just out for a spin'.

The owner of the vehicle will be brought before the courts, as is current legislation.

A Garda Juvenile Liaison Officer has been appointed to the teenager.

