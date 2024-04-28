Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Tipperary and Waterford

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Co. Tipperary and Co. Waterford.

Uisce Éireann has issued a Boil Water Notice to protect the health of approximately 4,000 customers supplied by Glenary Public Water Supply.

This notice is being issued to protect the health of customers due to disinfection issues at the water treatment plant which has affected the disinfection process, unchlorinated water has entered the system.

The Boil Water Notice does not affect the entire Glenary Public Water Supply Scheme. The reservoir supplying the centre of Clonmel town has not been affected. Areas impacted include Glenary, Abbey Road, Glenconnor Road, Gortmaloge, Gurtnafleur, Cashel Road, Moangarriff, Glenalemy, and surrounding areas. The Kilcomma/Finger Post areas in Co. Waterford are also affected.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing it to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow it to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Preparing Infant Formula: Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, except natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann are working to implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

