2023 confirmed as warmest year on record in Ireland

Climate change projections indicate Ireland will get warmer.

It's part of Met Eireann's annual statement as it confirmed 2023 as the warmest year on record.

Last year was the warmest ever and the record had stood for 12 months.

2023 was 1.6 degrees warmer than the long-term average and 0.3 degrees warmer than 2022.

Annual Climate Statement for 2023:

👉Warmest year on record in Ireland by a large margin

👉Above average rainfall, one of the wettest years on record

👉Eleven named storms directly affected Ireland

The warmest day during the year was June 13th when a measurement of 28.8 degrees was recorded at Oak Park in Carlow.

For 21 separate weather stations nationally it was the warmest year on record.

Heatwave conditions were also recorded in September at four different stations.

Meanwhile, there was above-average rainfall at the majority of weather stations.

2023 was the wettest year ever recorded at Athenry in Galway, while the most rainfall fell on August 18th during Storm Betty in Kerry.

