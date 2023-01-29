Play Button
4 people arrested after daylight robbery of shop in Tipperary

4 people arrested after daylight robbery of shop in Tipperary
Photo: Niall Carson/PA
Dayna Kearney
Four people are alleged to have stolen more than €2,000 worth of goods in a shop in Clonmel in Co. Tipperary on Saturday.

The incident happened early in the day at a sports shop in the town.

The suspects managed to conceal 31 items - mainly clothes - as they left the shop.

The suspects attempted to leave the area with the stolen property but were located nearby following a search by the Clonmel Regular Unit.

They were all arrested, detained and have been charged to appear in court.

The stolen items were recovered and returned to the shop owner.

