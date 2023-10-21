48,000 Electric Ireland customers overcharged

An estimated 48,000 Electric Ireland customers have been overcharged, according to the Irish Examiner.

Some of these customers who have been overcharged on their electricity and gas bills will be compensated.

According to the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, the customers were overcharged for about a year. Each customer lost €23 on average. The issue arose when customers were moved to a different plan when their contract expired.

While this was not a deliberate act on the part of Electric Ireland, there were no issues in the billing system.

Electric Ireland have taken remedial actions. The giant self-reported this issue to the regulator and began an internal review in July of this year. Some of the 48,000 Electric Ireland customers who were overcharged have had their monies refunded.

A spokesperson has said 'Existing customers who were overcharged by more than €40 have been credit with a certain amount of compensation."

Electric Ireland promises affected customers that they will receive written confirmation of the refund. It will also publish the results of the internal review.

