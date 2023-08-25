60,000 students receive their Leaving Certificate results today

This year’s Leaving Certificate results have been described as “consistent” with previous years following adjustments during the Covid pandemic.

More than 60,000 students across the State are set to receive examination results on Friday issued by the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

They were the first formal State examinations this year’s cohort had ever sat, following disruption caused by the pandemic.

Some 61,736 students will receive results, including 58,006 Leaving Cert candidates and 3,730 Leaving Cert Applied applicants.

In the South East, there are 8,183 students awaiting results this morning.

7,593 students sat their leaving cert examinations in June; 2,173 in Tipperary, 1,946 in Wexford, 1,531 in Waterford, 1,061 in Kilkenny and 882 in Carlow.

Leaving Cert Applied students are also set to receive their results today.

Across the 5 counties, there are 590 LCA results being issues this morning.

Leaving Cert Grades

The results follow some changes to the examinations and post-marking adjustments.

Minister for Education Norma Foley announced last September that similar accommodations to recent years would be made for the Leaving Cert class of 2023 due to the disruption to their schooling by the pandemic.

Chairperson of the SEC Pat Burke said a “post-marking adjustment” was made to the examination results in keeping with the Minister’s commitment.

He said this should mean that the overall set of results for 2023 “should on the aggregate be no lower than 2022”.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Commissioners and I have endeavoured to ensure that candidates taking the Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations are treated as fairly and equitably as possible having regard to the adverse impact of Covid-19,” he said.

“We welcomed the clarity provided to the education system in September 2022 through the early notification of the level of adjustment to the assessment arrangements this year. In response, we have delivered adjusted examinations and assessments which take account of the disruption to learning for this year’s cohort.

“We have again applied a post-marking adjustment to the examination results in order to give effect to the minister’s commitment that there would be no ‘cliff edge’ return to pre-pandemic aggregate grade profiles and the subsequent decision that this should mean that the overall set of results for 2023 should on the aggregate be no lower than 2022.

“Through this measure it is intended that the Leaving Certificate class of 2023 will not be disadvantaged when competing with the class of 2022 or previous years for opportunities in further or higher education or employment.”

Ms Foley added: “Today brings enormous reward and recognition for all your hard work and dedication over the past number of years, including through challenging times.

“This is an exciting occasion in your life, filled with the prospects of the many great and varied opportunities that lie ahead.

“To all of you receiving results today, I wish you every success and happiness as you embark on the next stage in your life.”

The National Parents and Students Leaving Cert Helpline (1800-265 165) will operate from August 25th until September 2nd, at 10am to 6pm each day, except for August 27th when it will be open from 10am to 2pm and September 2nd when it will be open from 10am to 4pm.

By Rebecca Black, PA

