95% increase in number of stray dogs entering dog pounds

The number of stray dogs entering dog pounds has almost doubled, with a 95 per cent increase in 2022.

Statistics released by the Department of Rural and Community Development show there were 7,352 stray dogs going into dog pounds in 2022, an increase from 4,165 in 2021.

340 dogs were ‘put to sleep’ in 2022, more than twice as many dogs, compared to 2021. Under the Control of Dogs Act, dogs who have completed their mandatory five-day stay in Irish Dog Pounds, can be euthanised to create space, if the pound cannot rehome them or find a rescue with space to take.

791 incidences of aggressive behaviour were recorded while the number of people physically injured, which includes damage to clothing, was 308.

Advertisement

Commenting on the report, Corina Fitzsimons, PR & Communications Manager at Dogs Trust says: “While Dogs Trust welcomes the additional information provided this year, more in-depth data is required to understand and address the causes of these incidents and most importantly, to prevent them occurring in the first instance.

"We believe that education and early interventions are key to preventing unwanted behaviour and keeping people safe around dogs. A 2022 survey we carried out revealed that only 41% of people could recognise a dog displaying apprehensive body language.

"We offer free online ‘Be Dog Safe’ workshops for adults on the basics of understanding dog body language, while also visiting schools to deliver free workshops to children about safe and kind behaviours around dogs.”

By Michael Bolton

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.