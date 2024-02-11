'A much loved and treasured child': Minister Norma Foley expresses sympathy to school and family of Matthew Healy

The Education Minister has expressed her sympathy to the family, friends, classmates and teachers of six-year-old Matthew Healy.

The young boy was discovered unresponsive last Thursday night, in a car at Rathmoylan Cove, near Dunmore East in county Waterford.

In a statement issued this afternoon to Beat News, Norma Foley described the young boy as a much-loved and treasured member of the school community.

“I'd like to extend my very sincere sympathy to the family of Matthew Healy and the wider community of Waterford, and of course the school community.

"I know Matthew was a much loved and treasured member of the school community and will be greatly, greatly missed by his fellow pupils, by the staff, board of management and everyone within the school community, she said.

Minister Foley also confirmed that the National Educational Psychological Service will be on hand at Faithlegg National School in the coming days.

She said, "NEPS psychologists are engaging with the school and will be available to provide whatever support is required at this very sad and difficult time."

Vigil

A vigil was held in Waterford city last night with around 200 people in attendance.

It took place at the Cathedral of Most Holy Trinity, and was organised by the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore.

Speaking last night, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan said he felt it was important people had somewhere to gather.

"Speaking to a number of people and being conscious of the awful pain of this tragedy I thought - why don't we gather and pray.

"At times like this people want to gather and pray for his family, for his friends, for his schoolmates, all the little kids in his class and for his teacher," he said.

As of this morning, a woman in her 30s continues to be detained by Gardai in connection with their investigation.

