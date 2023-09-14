Is This The Evidence Of Alien Life The World Has Been Waiting For?

Scientists in Mexico are claiming to have evidence not only that alien life exists, but that they visited this planet thousands of years ago.
Mexican Government are holding a UFO hearing right now. Releasing images of what might be the first Alien ever seen by the public 😳😳😳
WOW! 🛸👽🛸👽
Sleep tight.
#UFOTWITTER #Aliens #UFO #UFOs #UFOSightings #iPhone15 #iPhone pic.twitter.com/QVOSEraoH2
— Mike (@PantherMike182) September 13, 2023
Jaime Maussan, a self-described ufologist, appeared before the congress in Mexico yesterday when he unveiled what he claims are the corpses of two aliens, estimated to be 1,000 years old.
A comprehensive examination of the extraterrestrial remains recently disclosed by the Mexican Government, along with the subsequent scientific analyses conducted on such specimens.🛸 #Ovni #Mexico #OvniMexico #Mexican #Alien #UFO #UAP #Aliens #UFOHearings #disclosure #ufox… pic.twitter.com/eReHSJCax9
— Quantica (@QuanticaScience) September 14, 2023
The bodies, he claims, were uncovered in Peru in 2017 and "are complete bodies that have not been manipulated" he said under oath.
There was audible shock in the chamber when the caskets were opened and forensic expert and military doctor José de Jesús Zalce Benítez detailed what they found when they scanned the bodies.
Body and function presentation #UFO #UFOs #ufotwiter #USA #UFOSightings #UFOTuesday #Aliens #OVNI #ufomexique pic.twitter.com/nItJFvRPBr
— Quantica (@QuanticaScience) September 13, 2023
The corpses look like the stereotypical Hollywood version of aliens with large heads and eyes, small bodies and three fingers on each hand.
No, that's not freaky at all!!