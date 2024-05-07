All South East counties suffer at least one road fatality this year

Every county in the South East has suffered at least one road fatality since the start of the year.

That's according to a new report analysing the worsening situation on Irish roads.

Of the 71 people who lost their lives on Irish roads this year around 40% were under the age of 35.

The analysis carried out by the Irish Independent also found that so far in 2024 the death toll on our roads was nearly a third higher than the same period last year.

In the South East, 11 people have died in road traffic collisions since January.

Four people died in Carlow, two people lost their lives in Tipperary, two people died in Wexford, two people lost their lives in Waterford and one person died in a collision in Kilkenny.

On Sunday, a teenage girl was killed in the collision at Slaney Park in Baltinglass in County Wicklow shortly before 5am.

Gardaí say they continued to carry out a national road safety campaign over the weekend.

Since Thursday, a driver was caught speeding every four minutes, while 169 people were caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

