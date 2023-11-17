Play Button
Almost 4.1 million cigarettes seized by Revenue

Rachael Dunphy
Almost 4.1 million cigarettes were seized by Revenue in Dublin yesterday.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, and with the assistance of detector dog Milo, 4,080,000 cigarettes were seized.

The cigarettes were destined for Northern Ireland, having come from the Netherlands.

The driver of the load has been questioned by officials, and Gardaí and Revenue say investigations are ongoing.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

