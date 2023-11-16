Play Button
Watch: Garda dog retires after a decade of service

Image: @gardainfo on X
Rachael Dunphy
A Garda dog has been given a guard of honour as he retires from service.

Laser, a German Sheperd hung up the harness this week after a decade of serving the country.

Laser will stay in Cork after his retirement, where he'll stay with his handler and 'best friend', Garda Pat Harrington.

At just five months old, Laser joined the Garda Dog Unit in 2011.

An Garda Síochána paid tribute to the pup and his success, which included locating several burglars and sniffing out a €900k grow house.

The force shared that after work each day, Laser's favourite rewards were playing with his favourite ball, some rodeo dog treats and a Dentastix.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

