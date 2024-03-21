Appeal issued for missing Clonmel teenager

Concern is growing for a teenager missing from Clonmel in County Tipperary since Monday.

17-year-old Dylan Bullman is described as being '5 foot 9 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown hair.'

Dylan was wearing a grey tracksuit when last seen in Clonmel on Monday evening (March 18th).

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

