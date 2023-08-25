Are you smarter than a Leaving Cert student? Take our quiz to find out

In a true sign that the end of the summer is upon us, Leaving Certificate students around the country received their exam results this morning.
While the experience of sitting the Leaving Cert is one that sticks with many of us — if you've had the nightmare where you wake up thinking you're late for Maths Paper One, you're not alone — much of the subject matter has long since left the building.
Take our quiz, based on questions from recent exam papers across eight of the most commonly sat subjects, to test whether you were paying attention all those years ago.
Quiz: Are you smarter than a Leaving Cert?
Business: The three styles of leadership are Autocratic, Democratic and?
Maths: Where g(x) = x3-7x2+x-12, what is the value of g(5)?
Economics: Gross profits less operating expenses and taxes =?
Biology: The four elements found in protein are Carbon, Hydrogen, Oxygen and?
Home Economics: At what temperature are foods quick frozen?
Geography: The outermost layers of the earth, comprised of the crust and the uppermost mantle, are collectively referred to as the?
Chemistry: What element is represented on the periodic table with the letters Fe?
History: What figure in Irish history was known as The Liberator?
Hard Luck!
Some of those were tricky. No wonder so many of us still have nightmares about the Leaving!
Still got it.
Clearly not every day in class was spent doodling and daydreaming.
Top of the class!
Someone was paying attention during lessons. Good job!