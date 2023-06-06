Body of man found in river Barrow in Co Carlow

The body of a man was found in the river Barrow in Co Carlow on Monday afternoon.

The man’s remains were found close to an area known as Orchard in Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow at around 3.30 pm.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination is to be carried out.

Story by Sarah Slater