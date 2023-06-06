Play Button
Play Button
News

Body of man found in river Barrow in Co Carlow

Body of man found in river Barrow in Co Carlow
Mr Caulfield also didn't have insurance and was driving when he was under two different disqualification orders.
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The body of a man was found in the river Barrow in Co Carlow on Monday afternoon.

The man’s remains were found close to an area known as Orchard in Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow at around 3.30 pm.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination is to be carried out.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Story by Sarah Slater

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Tipperary News 1

'Help me': Voice of ghost recorded at Tipperary castle stuns paranormal experts

 By Robbie Byrne
Life 2

'Hidden gem' Waterford beach ranked among top 10 in Ireland

 By Cillian Doyle
Sport 3

Jim Crawford names Ireland U21 squad for friendlies in Austria

 By Shaun Connolly
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement