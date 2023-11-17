Boy transferred to Temple Street after e-scooter collision in Waterford

A young boy has been transferred to Temple Street with serious injuries following e-scooter collision in County Waterford.

Two children were taken to hospital after a collision between an e-scooter and a jeep yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened on the Old Tramore Road at Greenfields, at approximately 3pm on Thursday.

Two boys have been taken to Waterford University Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

One of the children is being treated for serious injuries.

He was transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital last night with a serious head injury.

Garda Appeal

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the Greenfields area between 2.30pm and 3.15pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

