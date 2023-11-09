Updated! Jozef Puska found guilty of the murder of Ashling Murphy

Jozef Puska has been found guilty of the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old was killed while out for a run along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022.

33-year-old Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, had pleaded not guilty to her murder but has now been found guilty.

Advertisement

Jozef Puska (33), who stabbed 23-year-old school teacher Ashling Murphy 11 times in the neck as she went for an afternoon run, has been found guilty of her murder by the unanimous verdict of a Central Criminal Court jury. pic.twitter.com/IujUsz3rgs — Courts News Ireland (@courtsnewsIRL) November 9, 2023

Murphy had 11 stab wounds in the right side of her neck which caused acute blood loss and her heart to stop.

This afternoon, a jury of nine men and three women at the Central Criminal Court found him guilty.

Advertisement

Puska, who is originally from Slovakia, will be sentenced to the mandatory term of life in prison after victim impact evidence is heard at a later date.

Puska will be sentenced on 17 November for the murder of Ashling Murphy.

In a report by RTE, it was revealed that Puska's family sat at the back of the court room and many of them cried as the verdict was read.

The Judge Tony Hunt told the jury that do do not have to serve again for another 20 years unless they wish to do so.

Advertisement

The Murphy family applauded and held up a photo of Ashling as the jury left the courtroom.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.