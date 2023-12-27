British government tried to stop Mary McAleese attending Omagh event without Queen

A British official expressed concern that Irish president Mary McAleese would be at a memorial service for the victims of the Omagh bombing when Queen Elizabeth II was not attending.

Twenty-nine people, including a woman pregnant with twins, were killed when a car bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town in 1998.

It was the worst loss of life in a single incident in the Troubles, and came just months after the historic Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

A memorial service in honour of the victims was planned a week after the bombing.

The aftermath of the bombing in Market Street, Omagh (PA)

On August 21st, 1998, the day before the event, Irish Embassy official Philip McDonagh was called to the Foreign Office to discuss taoiseach Bertie Ahern and president Mary McAleese’s attendance.

A note sent from the London embassy to the Department of Foreign Affairs suggested that George Fergusson, the head of the Ireland department within the UK’s Foreign Office, had gently encouraged the country not to send such senior representatives to the ceremony.

He suggested that a formal memorial service would be announced “within less than 24 hours” that would be attended by the British monarch and then-UK prime minister Tony Blair, which would allow the taoiseach and president to withdraw from the first event despite having confirmed their attendance.

Mr Fergusson appeared to suggest that locals were against “high level” attendance at the memorial.

President Mary McAleese speaks in 2010 to Margo McCrory whose son was injured during the Omagh bombing (PA)

Mr McDonagh replied that based on soundings they had taken, the “contrary” was the case, and said that Mr Ahern’s and Mrs McAleese’s plans had already been announced, and “substantive” meetings were likely to take place around the visit.

Mr Fergusson then said that Mr Blair and the Queen could face “embarrassment” by not attending, to which Mr McDonagh replied they had received “nothing but praise for their gestures of sympathy”.

He added that he could not see British figures “attracting criticism on grounds of protocol”.

Mr Fergusson then admitted he was more concerned about the Queen’s absence rather than the prime minister.

He said it was not practical to send a senior royal to Omagh as it could “detract from the ceremony itself”, and said if a “less prominent member” were sent it could appear “inadequate if President McAleese is present”.

Northern Ireland secretary John Reid shows Queen Elizabeth II the site of the Omagh bombing during a visit to the County Tyrone town in 2002 (PA)

He suggested a “compromise”, where Mr Ahern would attend but Mrs McAleese would not, to which Mr McDonagh said he was “uncomfortable” with the use of the word “compromise in a matter of this kind”, which Mr Fergusson accepted.

In a comment on the correspondence sent to Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, Mr McDonagh added that he felt Mr Fergusson implied that the taoiseach’s attendance was “in some sense in the gift of the British government”.

Mr McDonagh said that he was “deliberately not taking this point”.

Mrs McAleese and Mr Ahern attended the memorial service the following day.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA & Beat News

