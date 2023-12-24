Play Button
British Home Secretary jokes about drugging his wife on same day he announced new crackdown on spiking

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, © PA Wire/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Britain's Home Secretary is facing calls to quit, after joking about drugging his wife's drinks.

His remarks came shortly after the UK Government announced plans to crack down on spiking.

James Cleverly told guests in Downing Street that the secret to a long marriage was to always "mildly sedate" his partner, so she can "never realise there are better men out there".

He has since apologised for his remarks.

His spokesperson says it was "clearly meant to be an ironic joke".

Reporter Sabah Choudhry says the timing's particularly awkward.

"This is the festive period, the comment was days before Christmas when people are inevitably going to have a drink. So, really not a good look for our new Home Secretary."

Founder of Spike Aware, Colin Mackie, says Mr Cleverly should resign.

"Spiking is no laughing matter. I lost my son to spiking and I certainly didn't think it was a very funny joke and I don't think any woman would find it a funny joke.

"I think if I said that about spiking my wife's drink, I think  I'd be dreading going home."

