Play Button
Play Button
News

CAO 2023: Drop in applicants for nursing and medicine courses

CAO 2023: Drop in applicants for nursing and medicine courses
Patient having their blood pressure measured, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The college points race looks like it will be highly competitive once again this year.

The CAO's confirmed the number of applications for places is slightly up on last year.

There has been a further drop in the number of Leaving Cert students applying for medicine and nursing courses, figures from the Central Applications Office (CAO) have shown.

Courses in technology, law, business and engineerings have grown in popularity.

Applications

Advertisement

As reported by The Irish Times, more than 78,000 applications have been received by the CAO, an almost identical figure to last year.

Applications from the North (-13 per cent) and Britain (-3 per cent) have continued to slide, while applications are up from the EU and outside the EU (+17 per cent).

A detailed breakdown of the applications for this year show that many courses in the health area such as medicine (-11 per cent) and nursing (-10 per cent) are down this year. Pharmacy (+10 per cent) and physiotherapy (1 per cent) have bucked the negative trend, however.

Among the biggest decreases was in veterinary medicine (-20 per cent), an area that has commanded very high entry points in recent years.

Advertisement

Languages (-10 per cent) and the environment (-15 per cent) also recorded significant decreases, while social sciences (-7 per cent) and biological and related sciences (-4 per cent) were also down.

Some of the biggest growth was in areas such as agriculture (+18 per cent), law, architecture (both +6 per cent), business (+4 per cent), engineering and journalism (both +4 per cent).

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in burning house

 By Beat News
Kilkenny News 2

DJ Carey owed millions while enjoying trips to the US

 By Jayde Maher
Wexford News 3

Man in Wexford fails drug test after crashing into Garda patrol vehicle

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement