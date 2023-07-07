CAO points no longer needed to access all courses

Students will no longer rely solely on CAO points to gain access to third-level education.

A new access route for students to get a university degree has been launched today, with applications now open for new courses.

It will apply to 23 courses across healthcare, enterprise, media, and ICT.

Under the new system, students can start their degree programme in a college of further education and complete it in a higher education institution.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, will be announcing more details on this today.

The programmes will be available online through a portal managed by the National Tertiary Office.

This was established by Minister Harris last year to create a more unified approach to education.

He described the change as "the single biggest transformation to education in decades," while also acknowledging that the points system "has not worked."

Why the change?

Minister Harris believes it is unfair for people to miss out on their desired college course just because they got fewer Leaving Cert points than others.

The new approach will create a "more inclusive society."

It will help students to reach their career goals and offer a multitude of advantages, including the local availability of courses.

Information on the courses has been made available today at nto.ie.

They will be delivered by further education colleges collaborating with technological universities.

The South East Technological University is among a number of tertiary education institutions involved in the new initiative.

It's been teamed up with the Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board to provide either a Bachelor of Business degree or a Bachelor of Science Honors Degree in Software Development.

It is understood that traditional universities will also participate in the future.

