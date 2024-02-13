Child benefit for 18-year-olds in full-time education to be introduced in May

Child benefit payments will be extended to include 18-year-olds who are still in full-time education from May 1st.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will bring the proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday morning.

The measure, which will also apply to children with a disability, was announced in Budget 2024 and was scheduled to kick in from September this year.

However, it is understood Ms Humphreys will tell the Cabinet on Tuesday that the Department is now in a position to implement the measure from May 1st.

She will use social welfare legislation which is due before the Seanad this week to implement the change.

The policy change was designed as a cost-of-living measure and also to reflect that a significant number of 18-year-olds are still in secondary education.

