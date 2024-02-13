Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Child benefit for 18-year-olds in full-time education to be introduced in May

Child benefit for 18-year-olds in full-time education to be introduced in May
Euros, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Child benefit payments will be extended to include 18-year-olds who are still in full-time education from May 1st.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will bring the proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday morning.

The measure, which will also apply to children with a disability, was announced in Budget 2024 and was scheduled to kick in from September this year.

However, it is understood Ms Humphreys will tell the Cabinet on Tuesday that the Department is now in a position to implement the measure from May 1st.

Advertisement

She will use social welfare legislation which is due before the Seanad this week to implement the change.

The policy change was designed as a cost-of-living measure and also to reflect that a significant number of 18-year-olds are still in secondary education.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Beyoncé drops date of new album release

 By Aoife Kearns
Wexford News 2

Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe not to contest next General Election

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Car caught travelling 178/km in the South East

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement