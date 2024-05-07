Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Bambi Thug brings Ireland to Eurovision 2024 final

Bambi Thug brings Ireland to Eurovision 2024 final
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Bambie Thug onstage during the London Eurovision Party 2024 at Outernet London on April 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ireland's Bambie Thug’s song 'Doomsday Blue' will take Ireland to the finals of the Eurovision in Malmo in Sweden.

It’s the first time Ireland has qualified for the competition since 2018.

They went on stage fourth - and wowed audiences across Europe with a spectacular lights show and dramatic costume change on set.

Tanaiste Micheál Martin has already wished them the best of luck, saying it is great to see such a unique and talented performer fly the flag for Ireland - and Cork - in this year's competition.

Advertisement

'Crown The Witch' was the cry from the crowd, as the lights faded on tonight's Irish performance.

Advertisement

The final takes place this coming Saturday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Wexford retired garda who falsely accused former wife's solicitor of genocide is jailed for threats to kill

 By Beat News
News 2

Political party in Germany call for kebabs to be subsidised

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Teenager charged with murder of Tristan Sherry granted bail

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement