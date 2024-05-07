Bambi Thug brings Ireland to Eurovision 2024 final

Ireland's Bambie Thug’s song 'Doomsday Blue' will take Ireland to the finals of the Eurovision in Malmo in Sweden.

It’s the first time Ireland has qualified for the competition since 2018.

They went on stage fourth - and wowed audiences across Europe with a spectacular lights show and dramatic costume change on set.

Tanaiste Micheál Martin has already wished them the best of luck, saying it is great to see such a unique and talented performer fly the flag for Ireland - and Cork - in this year's competition.

'Crown The Witch' was the cry from the crowd, as the lights faded on tonight's Irish performance.

Bambie Thug brilliantly performs Doomsday Blue for Ireland in the first Eurovision semi-final #crownthewitch | For live updates, follow: https://t.co/m67woWQv8Q pic.twitter.com/PmDcz1NZ9g — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) May 7, 2024

The final takes place this coming Saturday.

