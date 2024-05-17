All Together Now to reveal new headline act next week

A new headline act for All Together Now 2024 is to be revealed next week.

Organisers of the Waterford event took to social media last night to share the news.

One new headline act is to be revealed along with 50 new artists with more announcements expected in the coming days.

All Together Now Festival returns to Curraghmore Estate on the Bank Holiday Weekend August 1st - 4th 2024.

Speculation is beginning to mount over who the new headline act will be with fans querying whether it could be Massive Attack, Moby, Underworld or Moncrieff.

Joining the already-announced artists are Irish band The Mary Wallopers, and indie band Future Islands.

American rock band The National will play the festival later this summer along with Jorja Smith, Róisín Murphy, James Vincent McMorrow.

Also joining the lineup are American synthpop quartet Future Islands, and Bakar, who's been called 'one of the most exciting artists in Britain right now'.

So who will the new headliner be? All is to be revealed next week.

